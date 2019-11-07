Scottish Rugby has been fined £70,000 and ordered to apologise to World Rugby and Rugby World Cup Ltd for comments made in relation to the potential impact of Typhoon Hagibis on Scotland’s Rugby World Cup match with Japan.

The committee – chaired by Christopher Quinlan QC and also featuring Adam Casselden SC and Nigel Hampton QC – found comments made by Scottish Rugby Chief Executive Mark Dodson to be “inappropriate and ill-judged at a time when Japan was preparing for the largest and most destructive typhoon in decades.”

The world governing body deemed the comments brought the game into disrepute “not only in relation to World Rugby’s handling of an extraordinary situation, but also in the message that it sent to the Japanese people,” a statement issued by World Rugby today (Thursday) said.

A second charge, made against comments made by a Scottish Rugby spokesperson to the Telegraph newspaper and by Scottish Rugby counsel Nick de Marco QC in The Sun, was dropped.

“The available evidenCe was insufficient for the committee to be satisfied on the balance of probabilities as to the source of the offending remarks and therefore it dismissed the charge.”

The World Rugby statement adds that prior to today’s decision, an offer was made to resolve the dispute that involved Scottish Rugby apologising for the comments made by Dodson, and a donation to the Typhoon Disaster Fund in Japan.

However, Scottish Rugby suggested an alternative of “a mutual expression of regret” from both parties, and no apology.

Having determined “clear misconduct”, the committee handed down the following sanction

The SRU is formally reprimanded for its conduct

The SRU should issue, in writing, a meaningful apology to World Rugby and RWCL for its misconduct in terms approved by the committee

The SRU is fined the sum of £70,000

Image caption: Comments from Scottish Rugby Chief Executive Mark Dodson have brought the game into disrepute. Image credit: Fotosport/David Gibson